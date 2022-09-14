China, Mozambique formally expand relations

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Mozambique have signed three documents poised to strengthen relations between the two countries.

These are the technical cooperation agreement, debt relief protocol and food aid handover certificate, jointly signed with Chinese Ambassador Wang Hejun and Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Veronica Macamo.

The official said the three documents signed are a concrete manifestation of the joint implementation of the various measures of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation between the two sides.

They are described as a true portrayal of the deepening and strengthening of the profound friendship between China and Mozambique.

Wang said in recent years, the two nations had closely coordinated and cooperated, especially in the face of disasters, epidemics and terror.

“China and Mozambique have shared weal and woe and helped each other, becoming a model of China-Africa cooperation in the new era,” he said.

The envoy said the cooperation between China and Mozambique had overcome difficulties under the normalised epidemic prevention and control, and progressed steadily.

The construction of a number of major projects in the fields of infrastructure, production capacity and agriculture in the Southern African country has advanced during the period.

Macamo expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their long-term contributions to Mozambique’s economic and social development.

She noted that due to the impact of the COVID-19, riots by extremist forces in the north and the climate change disaster, Mozambique was facing great pressure to improve people’s livelihood.

– CAJ News