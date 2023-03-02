Econet to expand 5G network in Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has taken its fifth-generation (5G) network expansion plans by strengthening its partnership with Ericsson.

The expansion, explained at Mobile World Congress (MWC), will culminate in the modernization of the former’s Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network across Harare, the capital.

The network upgrade will pave the way for Econet to deliver 5G connectivity in more locations, unlocking advanced consumer and enterprise use cases.

As part of the mobile Core evolution, Ericsson will modernise the existing Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network to cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core, as well as upgrade the Unified Data Management (UDM) solution.

The scope of the agreement with Econet also includes Ericsson’s cloud infrastructure solutions, the Circuit Switch Core modernisation and the introduction of IP Multimedia System (IMS) for Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi).

High-speed internet will be enabled through 4G and 5G radio access networks, coupled to the modernised packet core network.

Along with enhancing user experience, Econet will also benefit from increased network coverage and capacity.

The network modernisation will include Econet’s existing 2G, 3G and LTE networks, with Ericsson’s latest 5G multi-band and multi-sector radio.

“Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is on a mission to realise an advanced 5G ecosystem in the country,” said Roy Chimanikire, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

He said 5G will play a pivotal role in realising many of the goals outlined in the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 agenda, notably in smart industrialisation.

“Working alongside Ericsson, we aspire to build a high-performing 5G network that will not only deliver high connectivity but also support industrial and societal advancements in Zimbabwe,” Chimanikire said.

The partnership with Ericsson runs for more than two decades.

“We remain committed to supporting them in strengthening their network infrastructure as Zimbabwe lays out ambitious digital plans,” Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, assured.

He said their solutions will provide Econet with high speeds and mobility and introduce next-generation connectivity services seamlessly.

“It will also accelerate the introduction of new 5G use cases that will support the nation’s digitalisation momentum and assert its position in the growing digital economy,” Ashton said.

