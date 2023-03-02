Freddy leaves 14 dead in Madagascar, Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AT least 14 people have died following the passage of Tropical Storm Freddy in Madagascar and Mozambique.

Seven have died in each country.

The number of people affected by Freddy has risen to 383 300. This comprises 226 000 in Madagascar and more than 163 300 in Mozambique.

Some 47 000 people have been temporarily displaced (37 700 in Madagascar and 9 268 in Mozambique.

Freddy made landfall in Vilankulo district, Inhambane province of Mozambique on February 24, where it has led to significant rainfall, with river levels expected to continue rising.

Between February 23 and 27, Dondo (Sofala Province) and Vilankulo both received more than 500 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, while Massinga (Inhambane) and Beira (Sofala) both received more than 300mm.

A further 300mm of rain was expected in Inhambane Province this week, according to Mozambican authorities.

The Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS) indicates the potential for unprecedented flooding on the Changane River, particularly between Chibuto town and Xai-Xai in Gaza Province.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, while flooding is still possible in the south-east, severe flooding is now unlikely, as Freddy did not extend as far inland as previously forecasted.

In Mozambique 9 268 people are taking shelter in 26 accommodation centres after over 27 800 houses were destroyed or damaged.

Damage to public infrastructure and services has also been reported, with 408 classrooms destroyed, affecting nearly 20 700 pupils.

Some 685 km of road has been damaged, while about 26 800 hectares of crops were affected.

More than 28 800 houses have been destroyed or damaged in Madagascar.

Over 1 600 classrooms have been destroyed or damaged, leaving more than 70 200 students out of school.

Some 16 community health centres and two hospitals suffered damage in Madagascar.

Humanitarian agencies are responding to the crises.

– CAJ News