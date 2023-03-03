Zimbabwe launches documentary on COVID-19 response

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE launch of a documentary on Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 response has been hailed as a cornerstone in the history of public health emergency response in the country, the region and beyond.

“Fighting the Wave – How a Nation United to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic” will inspire people inside as well as outside the country and will remain as a legacy for future generations of Zimbabweans, an envoy added.

Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, Acting United Nations Resident Coordinator, was speaking at the launch of the documentary in the capital Harare, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among the attendees.

“I am pleased to note that Zimbabwe has now become one of the first countries to have documented their experience in the form of a unique and detailed documentary on the COVID-19 pandemic,” Oyewale said.

The documentary gives credit to all stakeholders that made the COVID-19 response in Zimbabwe to be what he described as exceptional.

It also highlights the key strategies that were deployed, which in the view of Oyewale can guide the country to deal with future health emergencies.

“Without doubt, the documentary will also inspire countries in Africa and beyond,” the envoy said.

“We now know better and we are better equipped to handle the next public health emergency when it emerges,” Oyewale said.

Oyewale encouraged stakeholders to remain vigilant and redouble support towards the achievements of the set results defined in the National Development Strategy of the government of Zimbabwe and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

At the last count, Zimbabwe had confirmed 264 127 cases of COVID-19, including 5 668 deaths.

Mnangagwa’s government imposed strict lockdowns to minimise the devastation.

– CAJ News