Freddy death toll nears 500 in Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THE death toll after the tropical cyclone Freddy has risen to 499.

The toll is projected to rise in the coming days as 427 people are missing and 841 have sustained various injuries.

Some 114 637 households have been displaced.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DDMA) disclosed the figures, which are as of March 20.

This is a week after the government declared a state of disaster in the 14 districts that were severely affected by the cyclone.

Search and rescue of people is continuing in Nsanje and Phalombe districts where people are still believed to be trapped.

The team has rescued 123 people in Makhanga, Nsanje as of Monday.

“Government has received international support in the area of search and rescue and various relief items,” said a DDMA spokesperson.

Public infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, and district and main roads have been damaged in all affected districts.

Government through DDMA is coordinating and leading all humanitarian actors in the assessment of disaster impact and needs as well as provision relief assistance to the affected people.

The most critical needs are search and rescue for those trapped by flood waters and killed by the mudslide and the distribution of food and non-food items to the 508 244 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are currently residing in one of the 534 camps set up for those who have lost their homes and belongings.

Malawi is worst affected by Freddy, which also impacted on Madagascar and Botswana.

– CAJ News