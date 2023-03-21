Liquid boosts portfolio in Africa, Middle East

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – LIQUID Technologies has acquired Cysiv MEA (Middle East, Europe and Africa), a technology company specialises in providing enterprise cloud and cyber security services to some of Egypt’s leading companies, particularly in the financial services sector.

The acquisition allows the London-based group with operations in Africa, United Kingdom, United States and Latin America, to bring some of the best global cloud and cyber security products to the Egyptian market.

Cysiv MEA is formerly SecureMisr, headquartered in Cairo.

The organisation will rebrand Cysiv MEA to ‘Liquid C2’ to align it with its global cloud and cyber security identity.

Liquid plans to significantly grow the Egyptian business by tapping into the wealth of local tech talent, making Egypt a key hub for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“Since our founding in 2008 as SecureMisr, our mission has been to empower customers with world-class cloud & cyber security services and solutions that pre-emptively protect against attacks and loss of digital assets caused by an ever-evolving threat landscape, before it affects the business,” said Sherif Shaltout, Vice President of Operations, Cysiv MEA.

David Behr, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2, said Liquid recognises the critical role Cysiv MEA has been playing in the cloud and cyber security industry in Egypt and the region.

“Our main task as a group is to support them in bringing more cyber security tools for our customers as they face an increasingly hostile global threat environment from cybercriminals and nation-state sponsored attackers” Behr said.

He said this will ensure that their business is protected while also meeting the demands for global compliance requirements.

“We will build on the strong market position, experienced leadership, in-depth industry knowledge, world-class team, and customer-centric philosophy that has been synonymous with the Liquid C2 brand,” Berh concluded.

Liquid is a London-based technology group that operates in the areas of fibre optic networks, software defined networks (SDN), cloud and cyber security as well as data centres.

– CAJ News