Private sector bemoans Kenya political violence

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE business community has expressed distress at the violent protests that rocked Kenya in recent days.

Deadly violence rocked the capital, Nairobi, and other major cities after calls by the opposition Azimio La Umoja/ One Kenya Alliance on citizens to protest against the rising cost of living.

At least one person, a male university student, was confirmed dead. Police arrested more than 200 people amid the violence that saw businesses vandalised. Over 20 police were injured.

Police alleged the demonstrators’ intention was to invade the State House.

Six Azimio leaders have been charged with “illegal assembly of crowds.”

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) raised concern.

“KEPSA members are particularly distressed by the unjustified attack on economic drivers such as media, telecommunication and banking institutions that have been cited for consumer boycotts,” the organisation stated.

It noted that the media organizations, banks and telecommunications operators that had their facilities vandalised employ thousands of politically neutral Kenyans from all walks of life, who must remain shielded from political distress.

“By a considerable measure, these organisations are also a barometer of our economic stability, and an attack on them is an affront to our national economic aspirations,” KEPSA stated.

KEPSA is the apex body of the private sector bringing together various associations and many companies including those targeted for recent boycotts.

“KEPSA wishes to politely implore the political leaders to not include businesses in any disputes,” it stated.

The business has assured it remained committed to partnering with all sectors to increase jobs and revenue for the East African country that is the largest economy in the region.

“Businesses operate within the confines of the law, are regulated, and create jobs and revenues. We urge all parties to avoid any actions that may undermine the peace and stability of our country.”

This is the worst political violence in Kenya since William Ruto was elected president last August.

Longtime opposition leader, Raila Odinga, rejected the outcome and vowed protests would continue.

Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, has warned against violence, attacks on officers and economic sabotage.

– CAJ News