SA Home Affairs announces new measures to clear backlog

by AKANI CHAUKE

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – FOREIGN nationals in South Africa can heave a sigh of relief after the Department of Home Affairs announced some measures in light of a backlog in processing waiver and visa applications.

Applicants whose outcomes were still pending as of March 31, 2023, have been granted a temporary extension until December 31, 2023 to enable Home Affairs more time to process the applications.

This would also enable applicants collect their outcomes and submit applications for appropriate visas renewals.

The extension also applies to visa applicants.

The announcement by Home Affairs Director General, Livhuwani Tommy, would be relief mostly to Zimbabwean nationals whose time to regularize their stay in South Africa was running out.

The deadline under the Zimbabwe Exemption (ZEP) permit was initially June 30, 2023. It was previously December 31, 2022.

Thousands are on these permits, which the government of South Africa discontinued in 2022.

Zimbabweans must move to alternative visas.

– CAJ News