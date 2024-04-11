Sudan telcos resume services, albeit partially

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SERVICES of some mobile network operators (MNOs) have been restored, albeit partially, after a one-month telecommunications blackout in war-torn Sudan.

Operators, Sudani and Zain are operational but compromised, characterised by erratic and intermittent connectivity for voice and data services.

Sudatel, the internet service provider (ISP) is fully operational, its strength mostly in Port Sudan,where it is providing optical-fibre data connectivity service.

MTN remains completely down across the whole country at the time of going to press.

In another positive development, the government of Sudan has recently granted approval to humanitarian responders for the importation of telecommunications equipment into the country.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), activated in May 2023 to support the humanitarian response following the outbreak of conflict in the previous month, welcomed the development.

It lamented however that some services from the MNOs continued to be cut off sporadically across Sudan, with protracted blackouts in the Darfur region.

“However, a specific timeline for full restoration cannot be provided at the moment,” said Habib Shashati, ETC coordinator.

Sudan granted approval for the importation of telecommunications equipment, starting on March 5.

“ETC services in Sudan are currently required more than ever to provide a reliable and independent connectivity platform for humanitarian responders to enable the provision of life-saving basic needs to the vulnerable population,” Shashati said.

Since the outbreak of conflict, Sudan’s national communications infrastructure has been impacted by direct damage to telecommunications towers and a deteriorated national power grid supply.

The edgy Northeast African nation of 49 million people is suffering one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history amid a war ongoing between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

It has been mired in crisis since the overthrow of strongman, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019.

