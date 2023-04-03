SADC seeks collaborations to counter climate change

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc is soliciting partnerships to bolster disaster risk coordination, for effective disaster preparedness and response.

The SADC/ German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM) Project Steering Committee (PSC) held its second meeting late March in Gaborone, Botswana.

This was to review progress and provide guidance on the implementation of the project as well as reflect on engagement actions between SADC and GIZ.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) supports the project to the tune of €3 million.

Globally, the GIDRM aims to strengthen risk-informed development in Southern Africa, Asia and Latin America.

It is especially crucial to the 16-member SADC, which is the region worst hit by climate change.

Daniel Bagwitz, GIZ Country Director for Botswana and SADC, confirmed the organisation’s commitment to achieving the programme’s mandate.

“It is better linked with the vision and goals of collaborating partners,” he said.

Domingos Gove Director of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the SADC Secretariat, reaffirmed SADC’s willingness to continue working with partners in finding ways to mitigate disaster and risks.

He said this had become a major challenge in the bloc, which is headquartered in Botswana.

“The project is essential in assisting SADC to implement actions to strengthen risk management systems,” Gove said.

