Khashane new Iron Mountain SA MD

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IRON Mountain, the global leader in storage and information management services, has announced the appointment of Takalane Khashane as Managing Director of its operations in South Africa.

The appointment is effective immediately.

“I am honoured and excited by this appointment which comes at an invigorating time for Iron Mountain,” Khashane said.

She said the storage and information management industry was experiencing exhilarating changes and opening up new opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced corporations to rethink their business models and office requirements as hybrid-work and digitalisation become the norm, she said.

“I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver even more value for our partners in the industries in which we do business,” Khashane said.

She is an accomplished business executive with over 17 years of experience in different leadership positions within the Facilities Management, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services and Telecommunications industries.

Khashane has previously been as AstraZeneca, Investec Bank, Nashua Mobile, Nedbank, Servest South Africa, Standard Bank and Vodacom among others.

“Takalane brings vast experience from strategic industries, and she will offer a unique approach, knowledge and commercial insights to the business combined with a passion for people, service delivery and customer excellence,” said Jeroen Strik, Vice President and General Manager Western Europe and South Africa at Iron Mountain.

Founded in 1951, the New York-listed firm has more than 225 000 customers worldwide.

– CAJ News