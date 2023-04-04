Payen appointed Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority chair

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THE Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has appointed Donald Payen as its chairperson.

This appointment is with immediate effect.

“I am honoured and humbled by the continued trust placed in me,” Payen said.

“I have been a member of the Board of the Tourist Office on several occasions since my first appointment in 2003 and look forward to carrying on with the work done to build back (tourism) better.”

Payen paid tribute to his predecessors and others for their contribution in making tourism an important pillar of the Mauritian economy.

He said MTPA’s priority remained returning to the level of activity Mauritius had prior to the pandemic.

“We will focus on delivering on this objective in the true spirit of public/private partnership, including all partners, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, which remains the cornerstone of our modus operandi at the MTPA.”

Tourism is a key sector in the economy of the Indian Ocean island nation.

– CAJ News