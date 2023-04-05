Partnership enables outward remittances throughout Africa

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – MFS Africa has partnered with Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest bank, to expand Access Africa remittance corridors.

MFS is the largest digital payments network in Africa, operating in over 35 countries. Access operates across 17 markets. Access Africa is the bank’s service that allows customers to transfer and receive money across the world.

The partnership aims to provide simplified transfers for AccessAfrica customers, enabling real-time, cost-effective cross-border payments for individuals and businesses who want to send financial support to their families abroad or facilitate trade transactions.

Access Africa customers are said to be able to receive payments from all over the world through MFS Africa partners.

Robert Giles, MFS Africa, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank said the partnership with MFS Africa and access to hundreds of millions of people in the new markets would help customers pay and be paid, facilitating greater economic inclusion through trade as well as helping families across borders.

“Critically this propels us closer towards being ‘Africa’s gateway to the world’ and democratizing access to payments through affordable, safe and reliable platforms,” Giles said.

Dare Okoudjou, Chief Executive Officer at MFS Africa, said through this partnership, they will be expanding Access instant outbound remittance reach to potentially 400 million mobile wallets and more than 130 banks across over 35 African countries.

This would enable thousands of people and businesses throughout the continent to receive payments in real time from Nigeria, and improve convenience for and facilitating trade with the neighbouring countries and beyond.

“Uplifting the African continent through sustainable and accessible financial services has always been at the center of what we do at MFS Africa. Partnering with Access Bank, who shares this ethos, made complete sense,” Okoudjou said.

– CAJ News