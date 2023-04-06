Nigeria beefs up security for Easter

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) is ramping up stability ahead of the Easter celebration in the terror-prone country.

Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the organisation’s Commandant General, has ordered the deployment of 30 000 personnel from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), states, zonal commands and the national headquarters to beef up security across the country.

He has given the order at the NSCDC national headquarters in the capital Abuja, while addressing personnel on the need for effective policing of the nation.

Audi said this deployment was against “any atrocious activities of dangerous elements planning to cause breakdown of law and order.”

“All special forces and regular officers must go all out to protect the lives and properties of citizens,” he said.

“You must look out for criminals, hoodlums and mischief makers seeking to compromise the integrity of the country and deal decisively with them,” Audi ordered.

Audi said NSCDC had reports that some people wanted to take advantage of the Easter celebration to cause “breakdown of law and order, chaos and destruction of critical national assets in the name of election protests and other political agitations.”

“We will not allow that to happen,” he warned.

Nigeria is in crisis after the opposition rejected the election of Bola Tinubu as president and retention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power.

Audi assured that the NSCDC would work in collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring security during the Easter and beyond.

“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that adequate security is provided and sustained in the country,” he pledged.

Audi warned officers against slackening.

“I will not tolerate any excuse for failure,” he asserted.

“Ensure you quell any form of insecurity in sights to sustain the relative peace the nation is currently enjoying,” Audi charged his officers.

Nigeria is divided roughly in half between Muslims, who live mostly in the north, and Christians, who live mostly in the south.

