ANC reiterates calls to end sanctions against Zimbabwe

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A SENIOR official of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated calls for the removal of sanctions imposed by Western nations on neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Fikile Mbalula, newly-elected ANC Secretary General, argued the country’s governing party does not subscribe to the regime change agenda in Zimbabwe.

Instead, Mbalula affirmed his party’s support for the governing Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

He condemned the sanctions imposed mostly by Britain and the United States (US) allies as responsible for plunging the neighbouring country into poverty.

Mbalula said ANC would continue lobbying these Western countries to lift their sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“There were no Zimbabweans coming here when their economy was functioning,” Mbalula said.

“But now they are risking everything to cross into our country fleeing from problems they are facing in their country,” he said.

“Britain should fulfill their Lancaster Conference promises and not punish Zimbabwe for the land redistribution programme,” Mbalula said.

South Africa is bearing the brunt as most nationals fleeing Zimbabwe seek refuge in Mzansi.

The influx leads to sporadic outbreaks of xenophobic violence.

Western nations imposed sanctions in the early 2000s after accusing Harare of human rights violations.

Critics however argue the move was to punish Zimbabwe for seizing land from the minority settlers.

The ANC-led government in South Africa is accused of complicity in the alleged violations in Zimbabwe, with its so-called quiet diplomacy.

– CAJ News