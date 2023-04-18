Floods claim seven in Tanzania

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – AT least seven people have died following heavy rainfall in western Tanzania in recent days.

No less than six people are missing and several were injured during the inclement weather particularly in the Rukwa region, bordering northern Zambia.

Rains since April 12 have caused river overflows, particularly the Talanda River, and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Dozens of people have been left homeless after houses and infrastructures were destroyed across the Sumbawanga district in the east of Rukwa.

The situation could worsen.

“Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the already affected Rukwa region,” a humanitarian official stated.

This is the latest round of flooding to batter Tanzania in recent years.

In 2021, hundreds of households were displaced by flooding in the municipality of Bukoba in the northern Kagera region.

Infrastructure, including roads and bridges, was damaged.

The Kigoma region in the northeast suffered less severe damage.

Flooding is attributed to climate change. Africa is suffering the worst impact of the crisis.

– CAJ News