Nashua marks its golden anniversary

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SINCE establishment in 1973 as a specialist in selling and servicing liquid toner copiers, Nashua has evolved from office automation into a major player in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

The company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding, and according to the company, this marks five decades of adapting to new technology trends as they emerge, putting customers first and remaining true to a constant purpose and set of values.

“Our business has grown along with the technology industry as it evolved from analogue to digital,” said Barry Venter, Chief Executive Officer of Nashua.

He said the core of Nashua’s success had also been the way that its franchisees help their clients navigate change and solve their business problems.

“The larger purpose, from our perspective, is to work with franchisees to help create sustainable businesses in prosperous communities,” Venter said.

“Through our sports sponsorships, corporate social investments and franchise networks, we have created ecosystems that help communities to thrive.”

Nashua, part of the Reunert group of companies, has 42 franchises across Southern Africa, a presence in five countries, a total of 493 sales staff and 593 field technicians.

The company adjusted its strategy in 2013 to include all elements of workspace management.

Most recently, Nashua added energy solutions to its portfolio two years ago.

Positioning for the next phase of growth, Nashua continues to evolve as trends such as the move towards hybrid work and self-healing infrastructure come to the fore.

Venter said they were integrating the strands of the business to offer seamless workspace solutions.

“We’re investing in new solutions such as the Internet of Things to deliver higher uptime and remote service,” the executive said.

– CAJ News