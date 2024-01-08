OPINION: BRICS can ooze global balance

by LUKE ZUNGA, (CAJ News)Hopefully the United States (US) will realize that rebuilding the Second World War alliances is a confidence measure among the alliance partners only.

The rest of the world would feel vulnerable and will lead to contestation.

The Russian war with Ukraine is an example. It is not as simple as a Russian invasion. The problem is that the US is not playing a balancing act.

The US is saying: ‘I have nuclear power to protect only those who are allies, only my friends, who interpret issues along the lines of American interests, instead of fairness.’

There is a story behind Ukraine which the European countries could not resolve without a go ahead from the United States. Fairness is to look at an issue and decide in a balanced way.

At the end of the day there must be somebody to play a balancing act. The United States is not playing that role, as clearly exhibited in the Israeli – Palestinian conflict.

America and its alliances are as strong as their level of fairness militarily and economically. Everybody knows everything has its time. At some point this will change. That change can cause consternation and conflict. Where will the consternation be?

Europe is not a political powerhouse anymore. In the chair is the United States and the European governments play to the tune.

Globally the US allies are in a tiny corner of Europe and dots in Asia around Japan. There are vast tracts of the world not embraced. The space occupied by Iran is interesting.

The US policy is to regard Iran as an enemy, as with Russia. The axis is vastly central. Someday the other countries will pick up their economy. That time the new axis will form to contest that remaining global space.

America is producing all its oil needs. Its influence among oil producing Asia will wane as it is no longer a customer as before.

The coalescence of the US and Asia is weakened, and a global shift emerges, unless the US plays a fair game. Those in Africa see the unfairness, with some countries removed from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) at the stroke of the US President’s pen.

What is AGOA all about? The other African countries will not celebrate the removal of their members such as Uganda.

Already the emergence of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) grouping is a more balanced formation, not for military defences, but to moderate development options and global opinion.

The advice is that the US should not see BRICS as an enemy, but as a companion to take middle ground with, not selfish World War alliances.

NB: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of CAJ News Africa.

– CAJ News