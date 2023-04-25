EcoFlow outlines plans to expand into SADC

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE eco-friendly energy solutions company, EcoFlow, plans to establish relationships with distributors in Southern Africa.

EcoFlow, which is showcasing at the Solar Show Africa 2023 in South Africa, is initially targeting the neighbouring countries of Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Solar Show Africa 2023 and showcasing our latest energy solutions to potential customers and partners in the region,” said Joy Wu, EcoFlow’s Head of Latin America and Asia Pacific (LATAM&APAC).

Wu said the company’s products are designed to meet the energy needs of households and businesses in Africa.

“Our solutions provide a reliable and sustainable source of power, reducing our customers’ reliance on traditional grid power and contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

EcoFlow plans to expand the availability of its energy solutions by establishing relationships with distributors and partners in the above-mentioned countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The exhibition in South Africa featured a full range of EcoFlow’s energy solutions, including the recently launched DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series solar generators, power kits, smart home panel and smart generator (dual fuel).

The persistent power shortages across Africa have culminated in a crisis that is affecting numerous nations. The trend is projected to intensify due to aging plants and insufficient maintenance.

This has a significant impact on economic growth and productivity.

Since the extension of load shedding, a majority of small businesses have closed due to power outages in South Africa.

Additionally, power outages in Zimbabwe can last as long as 19 hours a day, reportedly.

EcoFlow operational headquarters located in Germany, Japan and the United States.

– CAJ News