Hinen Group in timely expansion to South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Hinen Group’s expansion to South Africa is timely as the continent’s most advanced economy intensifies efforts to end its worst energy crisis.

The Chinese-headquartered is exhibiting at the South Africa Solar Show, the premier summit anticipated to contribute solutions to South Africa’s power challenges.

“Our goal is to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone, not just the privileged few,” said Andy Zhou Xiang Yang, Country Manager at Hinen Solar South Africa.

He was speaking this week at the solar show in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

“We work closely with our clients to understand their goals and aspirations and create customised plans to help them effectively achieve them,” Yang said.

“As such, our energized experts are dedicated to helping homeowners, businesses, and community leaders find the right clean energy solutions for their unique needs. We’re not just in the business of selling renewable energy solutions; we are committed to educating and empowering people,” Yang said.

The new energy division of Hinen Group showcased its latest range of solar products and services designed to help customers mitigate the impact of frequent grid power outages.

The products, designed to provide reliable backup power for homes and businesses during grid outages, reduce the need for fuel generators and help customers save money and get rid of the suffering the noise of the fuel generators around day and night.

The brand’s flagship Hinen battery BS3000U is hailed one to take note of.

It is described as an innovative battery solution designed to provide reliable backup power during grid outages, and designed with Hinen’s own proprietary technology, ensuring top-quality performance and long-lasting durability -till to 4 000 life cycles.

Hinen specialises in solar panels, inverters and energy storage solutions.

Last week, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, met South African Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to exchange views on China’s support for South Africa’s response to the energy crisis.

Xiaodong said China was willing to discuss the support of providing emergency power equipment, dispatching technical experts, providing technical consultation and personnel training to South Africa as well as jointly preparing for the China-South Africa New Energy Investment Cooperation Conference to be held in South Africa in June.

Ramokgopa welcomed the pledge.

“China’s strong support will provide an important boost to South Africa in alleviating the power shortage problem, which is another example of the friendship between the two countries,” the minister said.

– CAJ News