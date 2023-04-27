New initiative promotes road safety in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW partnership between global mobility and urban services platform and a local safety advocacy group is anticipated to tackle safety issues in order to decrease the number of road accidents on South African roads.

The California-headquartered inDrive has announced a partnership with Arrive Alive Online Road Safety Initiative to drive road safety education among young people in South Africa.

The partnership with inDrive is expected to leverage the platform’s extensive reach and recognition as the second most downloaded mobility app globally, with over 150 million downloads.

“With our extensive reach and innovative approach to mobility, we believe we can make a significant impact in reducing accidents and improving safety for ride-hailing passengers and drivers,” said Vincent Lilane, inDrive’s Business Development Representative in Africa.

Through the partnership, inDrive and Arrive Alive are launching a road safety campaign that targets young drivers and passengers.

They are among the most vulnerable groups on South African roads.

“By leveraging the power of technology, we believe we can create a safer road culture in our country,” said Johan Jonk, Manager of the Arrive Alive Online Initiative.

The two organisations believe the partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to promoting road safety and reducing the number of accidents on South African roads.

These crashes peak during the so-called Long Weekends, in a country that has a miserable relationship with alcohol.

– CAJ News