Huawei accelerating Africa’s energy transition

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Digital Power has helped customers offset 340 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by the end of 2022.

This is roughly the same as planting 470 million trees.

Chen Guoguang, President of Huawei Smart PV Product Line, disclosed this at the just-ended Fusion Solar Forum 2023 that the technology company held at the sidelines of the Solar Show Africa 2023 in Johannesburg this week.

The event brought together industry associations, sector organisations, industry leaders and experts who shared industry trends and insights as well as presented innovative solutions and best practices, which will contribute to the development of the industry on the continent.

Leo Chen, President of Huawei Sub Saharan Africa, said the quest for global carbon neutrality, energy security and commercial value are driving the rapid development of a new international energy industry.

Chen indicated that in facing these challenges, Huawei as a leading technology company, can be part of the solution.

“With a heavy investment in R&D (research and development), we’ve developed the most comprehensive set of technologies in ICT, and this forms our unique advantage,” he said.

He said by integrating power electronic and digital technologies, Huawei’s ‘4T’ (WatT, HeaT, BatTery, and BiT) technologies, which refers to Huawei’s innovations in the field of power electronics, thermal management, power storage, and Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), could enable the traditional solar energy industry to be more efficient and more intelligent.

“The application of our ‘4T’ technologies will also effectively accelerate Africa’s energy transition toward the direction of ‘4D’,” Chen added.

4D is decarbonisation, digitalisation, decentralisation and democratisation.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, gave a keynote address at the forum.

“Huawei is bringing technological advancements and innovations that help us keep pace with the developed and industrialised countries in the global north,” he said.

He mentioned the South African government was looking for blended financial facilities for the funding of alternative energy installations, making it more accessible to more people.

The government also pledged to broaden the flow of participation by upskilling people in the technology of renewable energy systems.

Huawei technologies currently powers 25 percent of the world’s PV capacity, with the Chinese global firm well positioned to play a growing role on the continent.

“Huawei’s skills development initiative is incredible and we are partnering with them to make sure we get more young people skilled and accredited for the sector,” said Dr Rethabile Melamu, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA).

– CAJ News