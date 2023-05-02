Mswati calls for opening of African borders

from DANIEL JONES in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

BULAWAYO, (CAJ News) – KING Mswati III of Eswatini has called for liberalisation of trade in Africa.

Speaking while he officiated at the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the monarch also proposed seamless travel in the continent.

“Let’s have policies that build our continent,” he said in the second capital, Bulawayo.

“The concept of a one-stop border post should rather be a non-stop border. We should open borders to African citizens. We cannot achieve the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) without digital transformation.”

Mswati III also said Africa’s digital transformation must be a collective effort.

He said technology enhances linkages and cooperation across borders and can be used to unite the continent, with immigration and revenue departments across countries working together.

“Eswatini is the home of e-trade in Southern Africa,” the king said.

“A united Africa can be a strong Africa and benefit all citizens if we open our border and allow free trade,” he added.

Through AfCFTA, African countries are seeking to leapfrog and position the continent in a global competitive advantage through seamless movement of goods among themselves.

Trade among countries in Africa is significantly low.

Once fully implemented, AfCFTA, is to be the largest trading bloc.

