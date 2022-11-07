China outlines Nine Projects implementation in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – EXPANDING cooperation in vocational and technical education between China and Mozambique is poised to enhance the economic growth of the African country.

Global powerhouse, China, is consolidating this partnership as part of its Nine Projects of cooperation with Africa.

These projects announced last year focus on health, poverty reduction and agricultural development, trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural and people-to-people exchange as well as peace and security.

Chinese ambassador to Mozambique, Wang Hejun, said this would help Mozambique improve the vocational and technical education system, and promote the participation of enterprises in running schools.

“Pragmatic cooperation and development have cultivated more local talents with high quality and strong professionalism,” he said.

The Chinese envoy, who was in the company of Mozambique has Secretary of State for Vocational and Technical Education, Agostinho Langa Júnior expressed hope in the strengthening of such developmental partnerships.

“Vocational and technical education cooperation is an important part of China-Mozambique pragmatic cooperation,” Hejun said.

Recently, the Sofala Vocational and Technical School was completed, with the assistance of China.

“After it is put into use, it will greatly strengthen the vocational and technical education capacity of Mozambique, cultivate a large number of technical talents for Mozambique, and effectively promote Mozambique economic growth,” Hejun said.

Langa said Mozambique was presently in a critical period in the post-epidemic era.

“A large number of high-quality technical talents are urgently needed,” he said.

Langa hailed China’s experience in the field of vocational and technical education, hence the State Secretariat for Vocational and Technical Education is willing to deepen cooperation with China.

– CAJ News