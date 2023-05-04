Emirates signs MoU with Mauritius, Seychelles

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES has reaffirmed its commitment to promote trade and tourism in the Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Seychelles.

The airline has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) and Tourism Seychelles at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai.

Another has been signed with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Now in its 20th year of service to Mauritius and tenth year of partnership with MTPA, Emirates’ latest agreement includes initiatives designed to promote the nation’s tourism and trade industries.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial West Asia and Indian Ocean, and Arvind Bundhun, Director, MTPA, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

The partnership has allowed Emirates to support demand for travel to the island by showcasing it to customers across its global network.

The renewed partnership will enable the airline to promote the country through its network of agents in key strategic markets, develop special packages designed to appeal to various customer segments, in addition to collaborating on joint familiarisation trips to raise awareness of the destination’s offerings to audiences in key feeder markets.

The airline celebrated 20 years of operations to Mauritius, which has seen more than 6,5 million passengers carried on the Dubai-Mauritius route since 2002.

The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Mauritius, both operated by its flagship A380 aircraft.

Emirates has been serving Seychelles since 2005

It currently operates two daily flights to Seychelles, and was the first international airline to resume passenger services to Seychelles in August 2020.

The MoU was signed by Khoory, and Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department, Tourism Seychelles, in the presence of Kazim.

Emirates’ commitment to Sri Lanka now spans 37 years.

The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Colombo and an additional daily service via Male.

– CAJ News