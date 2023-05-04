Xiaomi introduces Redmi C12 in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – XIAOMI has introduced its entry-level Redmi C12 smartphone in South Africa.

The Chinese manufacturer lauds it as one of the most powerful smartphones within its price range.

It is available in-country at the recommended retail selling price of R2 999.

Given the overwhelming demand in the market, especially in South Africa, the device is designed to meet the needs of budget-conscious consumers who don’t want to compromise on features and quality, according to Xiaomi.

“This is a must-have device for all South African consumers looking for powerful performance at an unbeatable price,” it stated.

The Redmi C12 comprises a 50MP main camera.

It has MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device is also capable of up 1TB storage extension.

The smartphone is available in Graphic Grey or Ocean Blue.

The Redmi C12 can be purchased at Xiaomi stores at Sandton City and Canal Walk Cape Town as well as Takealot, Vodacom, MTN and retail stores nationwide.

According to data by AppBrain, Xiaomi is the world`s second-largest Android phone producer, after Samsung.

Its market share stands at 14,6 percent.

– CAJ News