Zambian woman survives hippo attack

from SNIKE MZULAH in Chiavonga, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

SIAVONGA, (CAJ News) – A 46-year-old woman has been hospitalised after an attack by a hippopotamus at her home near Lake Kariba.

Chipo Bboobbo from Matinangala area in Siavonga is the latest victim of the human-wildlife conflict in the area.

She was at her home, 250 metres from the lake when the animal attacked her.

Bboobbo sustained a fractured left arm, a cut on the throat and injured left leg.

She is in a stable condition at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

Samora Bboobbo, her brother, narrated the incident.

“It was around 03h00 on Thursday when my sister was in her garden keeping a vigil on the hippos that come at night to eat crops and vegetables,” he said.

“Because gardens have become the main source of income for most people in Matinangala and surrounding areas, people are forced to sleep in their gardens to prevent hippos from eating their crops.”

The brother continued, “So while my sister was in her garden checking around, the hippo came without her seeing it. It bit her on the left arm and then also on her left leg; later on the throat after she had fallen down while screaming for help.”

Neighbours that were also guarding their gardens rescued her.

Siavonga District Health Director, Adidja Sumbwe, confirmed the incident.

Efforts to get a comment from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife DNPW proved futile.

– CAJ News