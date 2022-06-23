Avon Justine celebrates International Pride Month

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justin, the multinational beauty, personal care and fragrance brand is rolling out of a multi-faceted education campaign advocating for the rights of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual+ (LGBTQIA+) community.

This is in celebrating Pride Month.

The campaign educates employees, beauty entrepreneurs, customers and the public.

LGBTQIA+ community members continue facing discrimination in their personal lives, in the workplace and the public sphere and when accessing critical healthcare, said Lerato Ndoro, Executive Director: HR, Turkey Middle East Africa.

“This experience of discrimination leads to many adverse consequences for their financial, mental, and physical well-being,” she said.

“As a brand that has and will always advocate for equal human rights and the promotion of diversity and inclusion in our society regardless of gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, we felt it’s important that we use our voice to dispel myths and further breakdown negative and discriminatory perceptions against the LGBTQIA+ community,” Ndoro said.

The beauty, personal care and fragrance brand has partnered with influential figures in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kamohelo Pule, Gomolemo Motaung and Charli X Boi are driving conversation and engagement using #AvongBringsThePride and #AvonPride.

They also aim to popularise the LGBTQIA+ community colours by encouraging their social media followers to upload pictures of face beats inspired by the colours that represent Pride.

“We believe that our employees and our Beauty Entrepreneurs are the most important advocates of our campaign,” Ndoro said.

For International Pride Month, Avon is dedicating all profits from the sale of its Gel Shine Nail Enamels, retailing at R69.95, in pink, blue and red to its NGO partners.

These include llitha Labantu, Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, 1000 Women Trust, Tears Foundation, POWA and Lawyers Against Abuse.

– CAJ News