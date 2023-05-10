New mall changes the face of Kariba

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THE opening of a mall in Kariba is anticipated to boost tourism and offer convenience to the public.

The Zambezi Valley shopping mall opened recently, a brainchild of a property company of the same name.

“I am happy to have one of the best complexes in the province (Mashonaland West),” said proprietor and director, James Gumpo.

“I am confident that the development will serve the community and boost tourism in the resort town,” he added.

Nelia Mukandla, one of the businesspeople at the mall, commended the initiative.

“I am very happy because I have found a shop in the CBD (central business district) where everyone comes. I specialize in clothes. So far business has been good,” she said.

A resident of Kariba said the mall was accessible.

“The mall has come at the right time. I am confident that it will serve the surrounding community and our tourists. It is now easy for us since we can now access everything in one place,” she said.

Cephas Shonhiwa, Chairman of the committee operating the mall, said the facility mall would give Kariba a different look.

“The mall is going to uplift the face of Kariba. The mall has almost everything from fast food, service stations and law firms, we are going to invite a live band so that we can lure people,” he said.

– CAJ News