Huawei unveils P60 Pro, Mate X3

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled the P60 and Mate X3 smartphones among a suite of flagship products for the South African market.

The Chinese firm assured the release of the devices was another confirmation of the technology brands commitment to innovation and revolutionising consumer products.

During the event north of Johannesburg, Huawei also took the opportunity to launch the new Power-S product, a seamless solar hybrid power and backup solution that is suitable for commercial and industrial scenarios. This comes as South Africa faces its worst energy challenges in living memory.

At the event, Huawei also unveiled laptops and wearables.

The Huawei P60 Pro is priced at R24 999 and will be on sale from June 1.

The Mate X3, a foldable, will also be available that day, at R44 999.

The latter is said to set a new standard in imaging with Ultra Vision XMAGE technology.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP Ultra Vision main camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle camera, and a 12 MP Periscope Telephoto camera.

Alongside the P60 Pro, Mate X3 and the Power products, Huawei also announced the upcoming launch of its Watch Ultimate, MateBook X Pro and the Watch 4 in July 2023.

The Watch GT3 SE is valued at R4 499 and the FreeBuds 5i are R1 699.

– CAJ News