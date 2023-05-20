Communication technologies key to future energy grids

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COMMUNICATION technologies will be significant in building sustainable, carbon neutral energy grids of the future, a white paper has noted.

Huawei and IDC have released the white paper, titled, “On Electric Power Communication All-Optical Network, Accelerating Digital Transformation of Electric Power”, at the Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Electric Power Summit.

It formed part of Enlit Africa 2023, one of Africa’s largest energy and utility conferences.

The white paper underlines how the power communication network is the basis for automatic power grid dispatching, market-oriented network operations, and modernised management. Such a network is an important means to ensure secure, stable, and economical operations of the power grid as well as the core infrastructure of the power system.

“Digital technologies are vital to leading the transition to a more sustainable energy sector,” said Victor Guo, President of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Enterprise Business Group.

Using the expertise the company has gained from more than three decades in the communication sector, he added Huawei ideally placed to pave a digital way to a global energy transition.

Edwin Diender, Chief Innovation Officer, Global Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit, Huawei Technologies, concurred.

“Energy transition and digital technology combined are able to drive us towards carbon neutrality,” he said.

“We want to leverage our experience in the worldwide web of communications into a worldwide web of energy.”

Diender said achieving that will require a mindset shift from players in the energy sector.

Wenchen Wang, Solution Manager of Transmission and Access at Huawei, said the organisation was ideally positioned.

“Huawei makes full use of its technological prowess to continuously explore the electric power industry,” she said.

Together with the upstream and downstream of the industry chain, Huawei has provided secure, stable, and reliable all-optical communication network solutions for countries and regions such as Austria, Brazil, China, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Transmission Line Intelligent Inspection Solution, for example, allows for the automated and remote monitoring and inspection of transmission lines.

Huawei’s Power Utility Campus & Substation Security Solution, meanwhile, ensures that utilities are able to operate more safely and securely.

– CAJ News