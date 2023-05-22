New Navara a golden goose for Nissan

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DIFFERENT people look for different offerings a car can provide before purchasing it. That confirms different people have different tastes.

I consider a number of things such as car stability, handling, acceleration, comfort, safety and security, vehicle size, fuel economy and technological functionality.

Starting at R514 500, the new Nissan Navara dual cab ticks all the boxes.

It resonates with those with a passion for multiple tasks.

I’m not going to compare the new Nissan Navara with its competitors, including the Ford Ranger, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Toyota or Volkswagen Amarok. Allow me to only share exciting experiences on the new Nissan Navara.

Rugged and Refined, as the maker lauds it, the car boasts a well-designed body, wheel and suspension enhancements for any possible terrain. The steering is easy, light and smooth. I love it.

The vehicle described here is diesel driven. It boasts a powerful engine, making it a better choice for those in the business of towing or carrying goods. In the face of the high price of fuel, the diesel version comes with less fuel expenses.

The new Narava is equally good for company executives.

It incorporates the design features, styling and refinements every driver of good taste would like to enjoy, but most importantly, this new Navara is automatic.

NAVARA STEERING

Some drivers perhaps do not appreciate its steering wheel, which does not adjust. I find the driver’s seat as the solution to address the height issue, with its flexible adjustments to any position the driver would find comfortable while behind the steering wheel.

So, I’m not deterred by the steering wheel adjusting or not. The driver’s seat has been designed in such a way it can allow the driver to move closer, away or any direction, which makes driving easy, simple and comfortable. Again, the flexibility on the driver’s seat allows an easy way of adjusting.

POWER:

140kW / 450 Nm

Maximum power

PARKING CHALLENGE:

Parking the new Nissan Navara, especially at malls might be a bit challenging because of its length. It is 5120mm. So, having an extra set of eyes behind, warning of approaching vehicles, is vital.

Nevertheless, with time, one can easily adjust as one gets to familiarize with the vehicle.

I quickly adjusted to the Navara’s turns and wedged into different parking spaces. With the support of four cameras readily available to assist avoid bumping into other cars, reversing or approaching unseen objects are easily tackled.

CRUISING ON HIGHWAYS

The Navara can cruise quietly with stability, comfort, safety and security at the driver’s disposal.

The engine drives silently. You only hear the whispering sound of the engine when cruising. The tyres have perfect grip but sometimes make some bit of noise on highways though those are not an issue at all.

After criss-crossing South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng with the new Navara, I can bet, it is the golden goose for Nissan. There are no regrets whatsoever in this new machine.

CAPACITY

The new Navara dual cab 4×4 pickup has an engine capacity of 2.3-litre plus a four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel, which is good for 140kW/450Nm.

A NEW AGE OF TOUGHNESS, TECH AND PEACE OF MIND

A standout feature is the technology that comes with the dashboard, safety and security features.

The new model returns with best-in-class technology through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making it the most advanced Navara ever. These technologies create a 360-degree safety shield for the vehicle, helping protect the driver and passengers from potential risks and delivering peace of mind.

The integration of these technologies provides superior levels of comfort, safety, and convenience, enabling customers to feel confident in using their vehicle for both work and play.

The Navara comes with electronic locking rear diff, hill descent control, Auto, cruise control, digital speedo, auto lights and tailgate assist.

It comes with a drive mode selector, off-road monitor, surround-view monitor, sat nav, digital radio, LED lights, 17-inch alloys, and a power-sliding rear window.

When I test drove this machine, the touchscreen worked perfectly well. I also enjoyed the connectivity part of it which comes through a USB-A port in a well-sized tray bin to hold your phone.

Among modern systems is the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, which monitors two vehicles ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents. Intelligent Emergency Braking, which is designed to brake to avoid collisions, reduces the stress of driving in traffic or on busy streets.

During long road trips or after a hard day on the job, driving safety and convenience become more important than ever and have been enhanced through a number of features in the pickup. These include Intelligent Driver Alertness, which prompts drivers to take breaks through visuals and gives audible alerts when changes in driving style or steering behavior are detected.

Adding to the pickup’s safety is the Intelligent Around View Monitor, which uses four mounted cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle. This enables easier maneuvering when performing tasks such as parallel parking and positioning of the vehicle during trailer hitching. For the first time the system also features an off-road monitor, made to confirm surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive, empowering enthusiasts to take on the toughest terrains with confidence.

Further enhancing the convenience for both drivers and passengers, the Navara now has multiple USB ports throughout the vehicle to charge devices and ensure continued connectivity, even on longer journeys. As a response to customer feedback, the new pickup now carries a generation USB Port (Type C) in the console, which can support the charging of multiple devices.

The pickup also carries new automatic safety and convenience features such as a rain-sensing wiper with wiping speed adjustment, letting the driver keep both hands on the wheel without having to worry about decreased visibility, and a speed-sensing door lock that switches on as soon as vehicle speed exceeds 25 km/h for enhanced security.

The Navara is also equipped with an auto-folding mirror for smarter parking and serves as an easily visible reminder of when the vehicle is locked or unlocked.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

The new Nissan Navara comes with these safety kits that comprise:

– Seven airbags

– Around view monitor with moving object detection

– Off road monitor

– Rear parking camera

– Rear parking sensors

– Forward collision warning

– Auto emergency braking

– Intelligent driver alert

– Lane departure warning

– Intelligent lane intervention

– Blind spot warning

– Intelligent blind spot intervention

– Rear cross traffic alert

REDESIGNED EXTERIOR STYLING

The new Nissan Navara’s rugged styling stands out thanks to its aggressive shape, redesigned bumper, grille, headlights and hood. The masculine design and taller bed height adds to its tough profile while the new Navara stamping on the rear tailgate leaves a lasting final impression.

Whether it’s your daily commute, visiting a site, a night on the town, meeting up at a shisanyama, or a bit of off-roading, it doesn’t matter to the new Navara because it is capable and equipped to go anywhere and do anything.

The Navara’s LED lighting lets you see and be seen. Upfront, unique signature C-shaped LED headlights with projector headlamps create its signature look, while the rear LED tail lights give a crisp modern design.

A bold new model deserves a bold new wheel. The Navara PRO-4X makes a statement from the ground up with its unique 17-inch alloy wheels with a timeless black finish and orange accents on the centre caps to finish it all off.

LOAD BED UTILITY

Flip down the Navara’s new tailgate, climb in with the built-in bumper step and you’ve got easy access to the innovative 2-channel 4-cleat Utili-track system. With the accessory option of rubberising and larger bed volume, you’ll never be short on space.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The fatigue-reducing all-day comfort front seats are out of this world, marrying comfort and sophistication. The newly redesigned rear seats have added support plus a fold-down armrest, so no matter where you’re going everyone is comfortable. The new Navara takes premium to new levels. Acoustic glass and added sound insulation throughout creates a quieter interior, while the new high-quality materials add a feeling of sophistication.

INTERIOR COMFORT

Whether it’s a road trip with the family or date night, you will go and arrive in comfort and style.

DRIVING COMFORT

Everything you need within easy reach.

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

Navara puts control at your fingertips for infotainment, cruise control and more, letting you keep your hands where they belong – on the wheel.

TEST YOUR SKILLS AGAINST THE TERRAIN

The Nissan Spirit of Africa is about adrenaline, speed and experiencing the great outdoors. Get behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara Pro-4X and experience the thrill of the Nissan Spirit of Africa Trophy – a series of off-road courses designed by rally legend, Sarel van der Merwe.

ADVENTURE CLUB

Ever wanted to see how your Navara would handle the harsh and unforgiving terrain of the desert? Or what it feels like to slash through the running river from the driver’s seat? Well with the Adventure Club all your questions will be answered. With posts, discussions, events, tips and tricks the Adventure Club is the perfect place to find your off-road passion.

NISSAN INTELLIGENT MOBILITY SURROUNDS YOU IN CONFIDENCE

Drive with the confidence that knows whatever comes your way, you’re not alone – you’ve got Nissan Intelligent Mobility on your side that helps you sense more, see more and can even step in to help you out.

– CAJ News