Partnerships proposed against rising cyber threats

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A TECHNOLOGY executive believes collaborations between public and private entities is the most vital form of defence as cyber risks get more challenging in the continent.

“Partnerships between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and academia help foster information sharing, threat intelligence, and collective efforts to address cyber threats,” said Lenovo’s Alaa Bawab.

He is the Chinese-headquartered company’s General Manager for the Middle East and Africa.

Bawab said raising awareness about cyber security best practices is a priority.

“Businesses need to make implementing cyber security measures a top concern to properly protect themselves from future threats.”

Bawab lamented that cyber security in South Africa is an ongoing concern, as the country, like many others, faces various cyber threats. A significant number of incidents are experienced regularly, including phishing attacks, malware infections, online fraud and data breaches targeting individuals, businesses and state institutions.

The South African government has recognised that it has taken major steps to address the issue.

The Cybersecurity Hub was established in 2018 to enhance coordination and collaboration between government entities, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector.

Additionally, the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill has been introduced to update legislation and strengthen legal frameworks.

Businesses understand the need to invest and do more when it comes to cyber security, with Lenovo research showing that 59 percent of leaders are likely to invest in security tools in the next five years.

“There is an increasing emphasis on developing cyber security skills and expertise within South Africa,” Bawab endorsed.

A notable cyber attack incident in South Africa is the June 2018 data breach incident that affected Liberty Holdings, a prominent insurance and financial services company.

The breach compromised the data of millions of Liberty’s clients, exposing them to potential identity theft and financial fraud risks.

– CAJ News