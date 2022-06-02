Horror over killing of peacekeepers in Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE death of a peacekeeper after a series of attacks by militants in northern Mali is a tragic reminder of the United Nations’ peacekeeping force’s difficulties and daily threats against personnel.

He succumbed to injuries sustained after militants attacked a UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) logistics convoy in the vicinity of Kidal city.

Three other peacekeepers were also injured in the attack.

This attack is the fifth incident to occur in the Kidal region in a week.

“I strongly condemn this attack,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane.

He said the attacks were part of the desperate efforts of terrorist groups to hamper the quest for peace in Mali and the implementation of MINUSMA’s mandate.

“Our determination to support the people and the Government of Mali in the quest for peace and security remains intact. Nothing will come to stop it,” Wane said.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 to stabilise the West African country after an Islamist rebellion of 2012.

As of the end of March this year, 272 peacekeepers in the mission have been killed.

This makes it the third most targeted Blue Helmets mission behind the peacekeeping forces in Darfur, Sudan and Lebanon.

– CAJ News