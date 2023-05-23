Quad biking diversifies Kariba tourism offering

from OBERT SIAMILANDU in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THIS pastime found to be popular in the world-famous Bali island of Indonesia is inspiring the growth of quad biking in the Zimbabwean resort town of Kariba.

It has come in handy as stakeholders in devising strategies to diversify tourism offering in this northern Zimbabwean town.

Kariba Quad Bike Adventures is the brainchild of Jacob Parichi (39), after he realised a gap in the local tourism space.

In an interview, he mentioned how the idea drew inspiration from Bali.

“I was inspired by my mate at university, Aida Dangarembwa, who went to Bali where she saw this project,” Parichi disclosed.

“She then gave me several projects she thought would awaken Kariba. Quad biking was one of them. She went on to assist me with advice and support to set up the project.”

Parichi and Dangarembwa were mates at the Midlands State University (MSU).

In Kariba, quad biking was introduced as the world was experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the lifting of the lockdown, the first such experience in the town has attracted thousands of visitors.

“There should be activities in Kariba that are a game changer with a pull effect to those who love outdoor activities. Quad biking has been one,” Parichi said.

He also revealed such is his passion that he sold his favourite vehicle to get working capital.

He managed without assistance from any financial institution or any stakeholder. The fact that he managed to get the business during a pandemic era where strict measures were in place did not make it any easier.

Quad biking has been added to the game drive, highlight tour, boat cruise, parasailing which were the main activities in Kariba.

Pachiri spoke of the thrills quad biking, as “a fun way to ride with the wind blowing your hair, dirty water spray hitting your skin and the feeling of pure freedom and exhilaration coursing through your veins.”

“The sheer bliss of skipping across the mud’s face is an incredible experience for adults and teenagers since it can be learned easily,” he said.

Parichi disclosed he had other fun activities he intends to introduce to Kariba, but he is keeping his cards close to his chest.

– CAJ News