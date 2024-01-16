Tecno signs as AFCON official smartphone partnership

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire Bureau

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese brand, Tecno, has confirmed a partnership as the official smartphone sponsor of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The partnership is with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s football controlling mother body.

“This collaboration represents a momentous step for TECNO as we join hands with one of the most prestigious sporting events on the continent,” said Jack Guo, Tecno Mobile General Manager.

He said the company had always been deeply committed to Africa and looks forward to a dynamic partnership that showcases the brand’s commitment and underscores the value and appeal of African football to a wide range of global partners.

“Together with the African Football Family, we are confident that we will achieve great success and create lasting memories for football and TECNO fans around the world,” Guo said.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, said the partnership is significant as it brings together the continents of Asia and Africa, which account for the largest and youngest population in the world.

“This relationship will drive African football and CAF into a new and exciting market,” Motsepe said.

“TECNO Mobile has a strong footprint on the African continent, and we look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership with them. We welcome TECNO Mobile to the African Football Family.”

This year’s TotalEnergies AFCON runs until February 11.

– CAJ News