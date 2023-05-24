Meddling by the West blamed for Sudanese war

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Russia have decried the meddling of Western nations for the deteriorating conflict in Sudan.

The two countries also warned the external influence in finding solutions for the African country would exacerbate the crisis.

Envoys of the two countries were among those that made presentations to the Security Council amid the problems afflicting Sudan worsening despite a ceasefire by the warring parties.

Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Russian to the United Nations (UN), said from her country’s view, the conflict is the result of the mismanagement of Sudan’s political settlement, with a large degree of responsibility belonging to Western countries who thought they had the right to interfere in its internal affairs.

“Instead of allowing the political process to be genuinely intra-Sudanese in nature, those nations imposed hasty solutions that were not accepted by the population,” the Russian envoy stated.

Her country is also under siege from Western nations, which have largely sided with Ukraine in the conflict between the two countries.

Evstigneeva rejected the narrative that the West brings democracy and peace.

She cited Libya, a country that has been unstable since 2011 when the interference by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and allies rendered the country ungovernable.

Dai Bing, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, said Sudan’s developments demonstrated that a solution can only be found within.

He cautioned that external interference or unilateral sanctions would only intensify tensions and aggravate political and social crises.

“As such, relevant parties must seriously reflect on the current situation and refrain from expanding such sanctions,” Bing said.

The country has been in conflict since the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed on April 15.

More than 700 people are estimated to have been killed.

– CAJ News