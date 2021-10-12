South African women gain coding skills

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A PARTNERSHIP between a global technology firm and non-governmental organisation (NGO) is empowering South African women with coding skills.

Lenovo has partnered the NGO, GirlCode, for the initiative.

This is part of Lenovo’s Global Month of Service, an international grassroots effort that empowers Lenovo’s global network to meet the unique needs of communities where they live and work.

“At Lenovo Southern Africa, we always strive to give back to the communities in which we work,” said Lenovo South Africa Country General Manager, Thibault Dousson.

“We love to support them (communities) through education and training, as we believe these are the most effective ways to uplift and empower them.”

Locally, the partnership has seen 30 young women learn to code.

“We are so happy that we were able to do our bit to help prepare them for the workplace,” Dousson said.

Since 2014, GirlCode has strived towards empowering young women through various programmes, which include the highly regarded GirlCode Learner-ship and GirlCode online Bootcamp.

The partnership with Lenovo bolsters GirlCode’s learner-ship coding programme.

It offers an National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level Systems development and Software Development by offering additional soft skills training to thirty young women aged 18-23.

All individuals are currently completing their training with the organisation.

– CAJ News