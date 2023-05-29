Tinubu inaugurated as Nigeria president

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – BOLA Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the president of Nigeria.

He is the fifth president since the advent of democracy in 1999 in Africa’s largest nation by population and its biggest economy.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do solemnly swear that I will not allow my personal interests to influence my official conduct or decisions……so help me, God,” Tinubu said as he was sworn in.

Kashim Shettima (56) took oath as the Vice President at the event held in Eagle Square, the capital Abuja, on Monday

The inauguration of Tinubu (71), the former governor of the commercial hub, Lagos State, precedes controversy.

His main challengers in the February 25 elections have disputed his election in court.

They allege vote rigging and other irregularities catapulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to power.

This followed the fiercest presidential election in the West African country’s history.

Tinubu won 36,61 percent of the vote, ahead of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (People’s Democratic Party, PDP), who secured 29,07 percent.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) polled 25,40 percent.

Tinubu was born into a merchant family in Lagos.

He completed his tertiary studies in the United States and worked there before returning to Nigeria in 1983.

His political career began in 1991 when he joined the Social Democratic Party.

He was governor between 1999 and 2007.

– CAJ News