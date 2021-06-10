Zimbabwe launches key policies on disability, migration

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has launched the National Disability Policy and the National Labour Migration Policy as part of efforts to advance inclusion, reduce inequality towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Wednesday’s event to launch the policies is hailed as an important milestone towards the implementation of the UN Convention.

“It also positions Zimbabwe as a global front-runner on disability inclusion and 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development,” said UN Resident Coordinator, Maria Ribeiro.

She was speaking at the event attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some cabinet ministers.

The envoy expressed hope the National Disability Policy would safeguard rights of persons with disabilities, including sexual and reproductive health rights of children and women with disabilities and their protection against violence and harmful practices.

“We continue to encourage the scaling up disability inclusive budgeting by the Government. Policy is as good as its implementation and allocation of adequate resource would facilitate advancing the inclusion and rights of persons with disabilities.”

The Labour Migration Policy is anticipated to improve Zimbabwe’s governance of labour migration and implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Ribeiro said the policy was forward-looking and rights-based and aims to foster the empowerment of migrant workers, while ensuring that migration contributes to Zimbabwe’s socioeconomic development.

“Governed migration has become a policy priority for the migration governance and development strategies of many governments worldwide.”

– CAJ News