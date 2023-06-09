Harry Gwala technohub to speed development

from FUTHI MBHELE in DurbanKwaZulu Natal Bureau(CAJ News)

The facility has been launched as a product of partnership and agreements featuring the Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Moses Kotane Institute.

Siboniso Duma, the KZN Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, urged local stakeholders to attract tourists to the technohub.

He said this facility was a reminder of the legacy of Gwala, an anti-apartheid leader.

The launch coincided with June being Youth Month in South Africa.

“June is very important in our country’s (history). June 16 history must not be forgotten when black kids were killed as they were tired of Afrikaans (racist actions) because they don’t benefit from that system,” Duma said.

He urged locals to emulate China, which is proud of its history and citizens.

“It is important that our youth must not forget June 16 history. When youth are given a platform they must shine,” Duma said.

He believes the Centre of Excellence must add other valuable facilities like a museum so as to sustain history and attract tourists.

The technohub comprises a cellphone repair shop which will work closely with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a leading technology research institution that specializes in research, development, localisation and diffusion of technologies to accelerate socio- economic prosperity.

The handover of funding to 13 up-and-coming businesses from around Harry Gwala district also formed part of the programme.

“Our province is doing well on many fronts and continues to improve the quality of life for many people on a daily basis, as basic services are extended on an ongoing basis.” said Duma.

Harry Gwala is in KZN’s South West.

– CAJ News