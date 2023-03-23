Zambia Airways to resume flights to Zimbabwe

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA Airways’ upcoming flights to Zimbabwe are poised to promote business and enhance travel between the two neighbouring countries.

The flights will commence next Tuesday (March 28), using a 77-seater Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, flying between the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, to the Robert Mugabe International Airport, Harare.

The airline will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Lusaka at 07h00 and departing Harare at 08h50 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Zambia Airways, the New Wings of Africa, stated the new schedule is designed to meet the needs of customers who require early morning departures during the week, making it easier for them to plan their travels.

“We are excited to launch our new flight schedule, which will provide our passengers with more travel options for travel between Lusaka and Harare,” said Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer, Abiy Asrat Jiru, stated.

“Our early morning departures on weekdays provide convenience and affordable fares make air travel more accessible to everyone,” Jiru said.

In addition to the Lusaka-Harare route, Zambia Airways is scheduled to take delivery of a Boeing 737-700 aircraft in April and subsequently commence operations to Johannesburg, South Africa.

“We are committed to providing our passengers with safe, reliable and affordable air travel,” said Jiru.

“We are excited about the expansion of our fleet and the opportunity to offer more travel options to our passengers, all this, while providing the true Zambian hospitality that we have come to be known for.”

Flights can be booked on the Zambia Airways website or through travel agents.

Zambia Airways is running a “Buy 1 get 1 Free” special offer on the inaugural flight.

– CAJ News