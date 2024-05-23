Government infighting mars Nigeria war against terror

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A WAR of words has broken out between the national government and one of the states worst affected by terrorism in Nigeria.

The Katsina state is in the volatile northwest. Its governor, Dikko Radda, has been quoted in the media as alleging that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) was aiding and profiting from terrorism activities by rampant militants.

The uniformed forces have shot down such allegations.

“The AFN is hereby making it unequivocally clear that it is subservient to all elected government representatives and therefore regards the relationship with utmost respect,” Major General Edward Buba, AFN spokesperson responded.

“In the light of the aforementioned statement of His Excellency the Governor of Katsina State, the AFN elects not to join words with the state governor, rather would encourage him to approach the military high command to substantiate his allegations.”

Buba said the army, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of criminality in the conduct of operations across the country.

“Meanwhile, the military remains unperturbed by such statements capable of demoralizing or dampening the spirit of troops in operational theatres,” he said.

“Rather, we will continue on the trajectory of conducting operations as well as working assiduously in the fight against terrorism,” Buba emphasised.

The fallout between the army and the state is unprecedented in that Katsina is ruled by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Bola Tinubu, in power since 2023 in the West African nation.

An economist and diplomat, Radda is well-respected within the ruling party, where has held senior positions.

Nigeria is under siege from bandits and Islamist sects.

– CAJ News