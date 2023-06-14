Chinese caught in the Angolan crossfire

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – CHINESE nationals in Angola must tighten personal security and that of their businesses as protests erupt in the Southern African country.

Angola, the leading producer of crude oil in the continent, is beset by protests as citizens express anger at the sharp increase of gasoline prices by the Angolan government.

Demonstrations have taken place in the central Huambo city in the capital of the province with a similar name. They have developed into violent riots, causing casualties and loss of public property.

A Chinese citizen’s vehicle was smashed and the individual slightly injured.

While the local situation has eased, the Chinese embassy in Angola warned there was still a risk of deterioration in the security condition in the future.

“The Chinese Embassy in Angola reminds all Chinese citizens and institutions in Angola to pay close attention to the latest developments in the local social security and security situation, and effectively improve security precautions, awareness and protection of personal life and property from infringement,” it advised.

At the same time, it advised Chinese nationals and businesses to strictly abide by the law in business operations, work legally, abide by traffic regulations and reduce unnecessary travel.

They must avoid going to, passing by and watching various demonstrations or group riots.

“In case of an emergency, please call the police or contact the Chinese Community Defense Team at the nearest location, or call the consular protection emergency number of our embassy for help.”

Crisis24 forecast further clashes between protestors and security forces were likely through mid-June, amid the progressive removal of a governmental fuel subsidy leading to an increase in prices and the belated distribution of taxi licenses.

Violence erupted on Monday during protests led by taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers.

The security response in Huambo reportedly led to five deaths and eight injuries and 34 arrests.

Reports suggest that a civil society group will stage a protest near the Sao Jose Cathedral in Lubango on Saturday over the fuel increase and the government’s alleged censoring of the opposition.

Any additional protests in urban areas will likely involve the blocking of roadways causing localized transport disruptions.

It is likely security forces would deploy to protest hotspots to remove blockades and disperse protesters, possibly through the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, with further casualties possible.

Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, went to Cabinda Province in the north where he met provincial officials on the protection of lives and property of Chinese enterprises and personnel.

