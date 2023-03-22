Germany avails €25 million to tackle East Africa drought

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – A CONTRIBUTION of €25 million from Germany will provide access to food and other basic goods and services while protecting livelihoods in drought-affected communities in East Africa.

Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan are to benefit from the funds made available to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Ethiopia will receive €7 million, Kenya €6,5 million, Somalia €7.5 million and Sudan €4 million.

The new funding represents a significant contribution to mitigating the impacts of drought on food security and livelihoods by increasing immediate food access in rural communities, safeguarding and restoring livelihoods and rapidly enabling self-reliance.

The intervention seeks to reach almost 1 million of the most vulnerable people in inaccessible and hard-to-reach rural areas, cutting across all impacted livelihoods.

“We are grateful to the Government of Germany for this generous contribution to FAO’s drought response in Eastern Africa at such a critical time,” said Rein Paulsen, FAO’s Director, Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

“The current situation demonstrates the urgent need to provide at-scale and sustained humanitarian aid to pull people from the brink of famine and massively scale up investments and policies for disaster risk reduction and resilience building, highlighting agriculture’s crucial role in achieving a sustainable future for the people of the region.”

An extended, multiseason drought is driving high levels of acute food insecurity across Eastern Africa, with more than 22 million people in southern Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia in need of urgent humanitarian food assistance as crops fail, animals die, and populations are displaced across the region..

In Sudan, a combination of conflict and insecurity, dry spells, soaring food and agricultural input prices as well as climate extremes are contributing to the deterioration of the food security situation.

The outlook for this year remains bleak, with increasing concerns about rainfall performance for the March to May 2023 rainy season across the Horn of Africa.

– CAJ News