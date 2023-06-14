Emirates, Kenya Airways seal interline partnership

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES and Kenya Airways have announced an interline partnership to allow customers of both airlines access to new destinations within a single itinerary.

The agreement will provide customers with increased travel options as well as seamless baggage check-in to their final destination.

Emirates customers will now be able to fly to 28 destinations on the Kenya Airways network, using Nairobi as the gateway to numerous African cities.

Additionally, as part of a bilateral interline arrangement, Emirates passengers travelling via Dubai can also book a single ticket itinerary from or to Mombasa, one of the most popular leisure destinations in Kenya.

Similarly, Kenya Airways passengers travelling from Nairobi and Mombasa will now be able to access Emirates’ network and seamlessly connect through Dubai to 23 destinations across West and South Asia, the Far East, the Indian Ocean and Middle East

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said Kenya’s flag carrier is a strategic gateway in its Africa network, and this new interline agreement will enhance connectivity for Emirates’ customers and provide them more travel choices across the continent.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with Kenya Airways, offering greater network opportunities and improving connections for both of our customers,” he said.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, said the partnership will provide the ideal gateway for customers as the airline seeks to increase connectivity between Africa and the Middle East through Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

“Partnerships like these are key in aviation as they take advantage of mutual scale and efficiencies to provide customers with more seamless travel options,” Thairu said.

Emirates began operations to Kenya with the launch of flights between Nairobi and Dubai in 1995, and since then it has steadily grown the route to 14 weekly flights, having flown over 5 million passengers through the years.

Kenya Airways recently launched direct flights between Mombasa and Dubai, offering customers four weekly flights.

– CAJ News