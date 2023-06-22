China wary of threats to nationals in CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – ESCALATING attacks by armed groups are a major threat to the safety of Chinese nationals and enterprises in the restive Central African Republic (CAR).

An attempt by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to seek a third term in the 2025 general elections is exacerbating the situation in the landlocked nation of slightly over 5 million people, a majority vulnerable.

Amid the crisis, the Chinese embassy in CAR has reminded its citizens not to go to areas outside the capital, Bangui, for the time being.

The local personnel and institutions have been evacuated or moved to a safe area as soon as possible.

“The Chinese embassy in the Central African Republic once again reminds Chinese citizens not to go to areas outside the capital Bangui for the time being, and the local personnel and institutions have been evacuated or moved to a safe area as soon as possible,” the embassy stated.

“If Chinese citizens already in the Central African Republic have not yet reported, please complete the personal consular information registration as soon as possible within this month. For those who refuse to report information and insist on going to or staying in the above-mentioned areas, they will be personally responsible for all consequences arising therefrom.”

The embassy urged Chinese citizens and funded institutions in the Central African country to “resolutely put an end to paralyzed thinking, slackening mentality, and fluke mentality and pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen risk prevention awareness, increase security investment with the highest standards, and coordinate security and production operations.”

“Chinese-funded institutions located in areas where the security situation has deteriorated significantly, please take practical measures to avoid unnecessary going out, reduce non-essential personnel, and earnestly prepare contingency plans for adjusting production operations and personnel arrangements in emergencies.”

The Chinese embassy in CAR mentioned some insecurity incidents in the volatile country.

On May 15, while patrolling the Bossangoa region in the wester, the Central African National Defense Forces were ambushed by the armed group Patriotic Renewal Union, killing four people.

A week later, a car in the northwestern Lim-Pendé province triggered a landmine set by an armed group while driving, killing three people.

From May 20 to 27, multiple armed robberies occurred in the PK5 area of the third district of Bangui City, resulting in three deaths.

On June 5, the armed Patriotic Revolutionary Union rebel group attacked the camp of the Central African National Defense Forces in the western region of Baoro.

Three days later the rebel Patriotic Revolution Alliance group ambushed the National Defense Forces of Central Africa while patrolling near Markunda, a mining area in northern Central Africa.

The two sides exchanged fierce fire, resulting in the death of four soldiers and the injury of eight others.

“Currently, the security situation in China and Africa is severe and complex,” the Chinese embassy in CAR stated.

It noted that except for Bangui, other areas in CAR, especially the central Bambari area, have a red security risk level, which means extremely high risk.

In case of emergency, the Chinese were urged to report to the police and contact the Overseas Chinese Section of the embassy.

CAR, independent from France since 1960, is synonymous with armed groups.

Its crises peaked in 2012 following a rebellion by the Islamist Seleka groups overthrowing Francois Bozize.

Touadéra won the last election in 2020/21.

With two-thirds of the country controlled by rebellious armed groups, the election was a gruesome exercise, with militants enraged by the suspension of Bozize from the polls

Relations with China began in 1964.

