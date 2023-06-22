New data storage service for SA businesses

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DELL Technologies’ APEX data storage service is now available in South Africa.

It comprises as-a-Service hyperconverged, storage and data protection solutions powered by Intel hardware.

A recent survey conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group reveals that 54 percent of organisations would prefer a consumption-based model in which their data centre infrastructure is purchased on a pay-per-use basis.

Dell APEX Data Storage Services is said to deliver the industry’s leading enterprise storage portfolio as-a-Service.

“This means customers pay for the storage capacity they use and can scale at the service level they need with infrastructure owned and maintained by Dell,” says Doug Woolley, General Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa.

“Customers and partners have flexibility and control over who performs day-to-day management operations with both Dell-managed and customer-managed options.”

This latest data storage offering from Dell Technologies is anticipated to help South African organisations address challenges which are specific to the region.

Organisations can select from multiple performance tiers for Dell APEX Data Storage Services File, Block and Backup Target, available in one- to five-year terms.

Dell APEX creates opportunities for partners to offer customers flexible and simplified IT solutions.

With Dell APEX Data Storage Services expanded availability, Dell Technologies Solution Providers and Storage Authorised Distributors in South Africa can earn incentives when reselling or referring to these solutions.

Cloud Service Provider partners can also host enhanced Dell APEX Data Storage Services on behalf of customers.

– CAJ News