Lenovo ships 1 million units to EMEA region

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO has manufactured and shipped 1 million workstations and servers from its first purpose built in-house manufacturing facility supporting Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

It has been over one year since the factory opened its doors in Budapest, Hungary.

As of June 2023, the facility has provided solutions to more than 1,000 customers in 69 countries and seen the scale and speed of operations accelerate over the past year.

Over 180 customers have visited the site, enabling deeper collaboration, transparency and understanding with Lenovo customers across the EMEA region.

Szabolcs Zolyomi, Factory Site Leader at Lenovo, said opening the Hungary facility was a milestone for Lenovo.

This extended Lenovo’s international manufacturing operations and represented significant economic potential for the private and public sectors.

“The achievement of shipping one million units is testament to the past year of internal and external collaboration with our employees and customers,” Zolyomi said.

“We have been able to respond to customer needs more effectively, with greater efficiency and control over product development and supply chain operations, all while continuing our commitment to sustainability and supporting the local community.”

Since opening, the site has seen a 20 percent increase in headcount, with 15 different nationalities represented in the workforce community.

Lenovo has subsequently been recognised with an award from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Trade for creating the most jobs in the country.

Through the Lenovo Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, the facility has also formally partnered with the local community to provide volunteer work and technology to local schools, as well as take part in monthly blood donations in partnership with the Hungarian Red Cross Foundation.

– CAJ News