Most Nigerians don’t know causes of cancer

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A MAJORITY of Nigerians are ignorant of the causes of cancer disease.

This is according to findings from a research by a local polling firm.

NOIPolls reports that 62 percent of adult Nigerians nationwide disclosed that they do not know the causes.

However, 14 percent attributed the cause to eating of canned food, while 7 percent said it is caused by poor hygiene, among other causes mentioned.

The opinion poll whose results have just been released was conducted in the week commencing May 8, 2023.

It involved telephone interviews of a proportionate nationwide sample of 1 000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians aged 18 years and above, representing the six geo-political regions and 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The survey result revealed that most adult Nigerians nationwide believe that cancer disease is prevalent in the country as disclosed by 77 percent of the proportion polled.

Findings showed that 28 percent of the respondents acknowledged they or a family member had suffered from the ailment.

The South-East zone (40 percent) accounted for the highest number of respondents who made this assertion. On the contrary, 72 percent of the respondents reported that they or members of their family have not suffered from cancer ailment in the past.

Seven percent mentioned poor hygiene as the cause. Other causes cited include unhealthy food/bad diet (6 percent), hereditary (6 percent), smoking (3 percent), using of bleaching cream as well as keeping money inside the brassiere.

A larger proportion (61 percent) of adult Nigerians believe that cancer aliment is curable.

Findings revealed that 47 percent suggested that the government should provide centers for free cancer screening, 27 percent advised the government should make the drugs cheaper for patients, 17 percent proposed the creation of awareness of cancer disease.

Additionally, 16 percent want the government to make the equipment for cancer treatment readily available while 12 percent recommended the treatment of cancer should be subsidized.

According to the National Cancer Control Plan (2018–2022), cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria every year, with an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer annually.

– CAJ News